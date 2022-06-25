NBC reports one dead and two injured in a shooting at a WeatherTech automotive parts facility in Illinois this morning.

Police in the Chicago suburb of Bolingbrook said officers responded to initial reports of "a subject shot" on 1 WeatherTech Way at 6:25 a.m. local time.

The suspect fled the scene and was taken into custody approximately three hours thereafter.

One of the injured victims has already been released from the hospital. Police say the other remains in critical condition.

WeatherTech has not responded to a request for comment.