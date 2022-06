Another beautiful song by Eli Levin, who you know from his hit song 'Afikomen.'



Eli has released two albums, "Hear My Prayer," and, "Listen with your Heart." You can find his music on all music platforms.



"Lonnie's Song" is a father's message to his young daughter reaching the age of bat mitzvah.



Instagram: @elilevinmusic

Website: Elilevinmusic.com