In Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma and South Dakota abortion bans in went into immediate effect after the Supreme Court’s ruling which sytruck down Roe v. Wade.

According to CNBC, at least 13 states have laws on the books that either ban abortion immediately or will do so soon.

For example, whoever performs an abortion in Missouri will face a five to 15-year jail sentence, unless the procedure is done in the case of a medical emergency. The state is the first to use ‘trigger laws’ to ban abortion.

According to the report, doctors in Wisconsin stopped providing abortions following the Supreme Court’s decision.

Meanwhile, Governors of California, Oregon and Washington promised to expand access to abortion and protect women who come to their states in need of the procedure.