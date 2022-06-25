A royal expert examining the latest photos of Queen Elizabeth II is convinced that the monarch is “fading away before our very eyes,” according to the New York Post.

Daniela Elser, a royal expert, said that new photos of the 96-year old Queen meeting New South Wales Governor Margaret Beazley at Windsor Castle last week were “nothing short of alarming.”

Elser said that a comparison between the photos and those taken with the Queen dressed similarly from June 2021 show a major change.

“The difference is truly startling,” the royal expert said. “In the intervening 12 months, Her Majesty would appear to have become markedly more stooped, much thinner and overall appears to have shrunk.”

Elser added that “nearly every month” beginning in October 2021, the Queen has had to “bow out of previously nonnegotiable events.”

“Aides are in a tricky spot,” she said. “They can hardly come out and offer the press a running commentary on whatever might be ailing [the queen].”

She opined that the royal family needs to be more transparent about the Queen’s health, which has been in the headlines since last fall when she began to use a cane, and then later was hospitalized and cancelled a trip to Ireland.

The Queen also missed the National Service of Thanksgiving and attended the Platinum Jubilee Pageant as a hologram.

“While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family,” the Queen said in a statement during the Jubilee. “I have been inspired by the kindness, joy and kinship that has been so evident in recent days, and I hope this renewed sense of togetherness will be felt for many years to come.”

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)