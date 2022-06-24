Five members of a Jewish family, including three children, who died in major fire in a Buenos Aires apartment building are being laid to rest today (Friday).

A major fire in a Buenos Aires apartment building on Wednesday night killed five members of an observant family, and injured 29.

The massive fire broke out between the sixth and seventh floors of an apartment building in the city. The flames spread throughout a portion of the building, leading residents to become trapped on their apartments.

Yeshiva World News reported that five members of a Jewish family, including three children, lost their lives in the blaze.

According to The Sun, a resident told reporters she heard a loud "explosion" shortly before the fire dawn started.

"Cries for help were heard, we saw children, there was a lot of smoke," she said. "I saw two children as if leaning out on the balcony."