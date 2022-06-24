The United States Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade today (Friday), allowing all states to limit access to reproductive health care.

In addition, SCOTUS struck the down Casey v. Planned Parenthood.

“The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled", SCOTUS announced, "and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives.”

A draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices nearly two months ago suggested that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide, The Associated Press reported, citing the Politico news website.

The new ruling will now allow states to implement strict abortion restrictions.

There are states which declared that they will continue "to protect abortion access".

Former Vice President Mike Pence responded to the ruling and said to Breitbart News that he is very pleased with the decision.

“Today, Life Won", Pence said in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News, "By overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court of the United States has given the American people a new beginning for life, and I commend the justices in the majority for having the courage of their convictions.”

“By returning the question of abortion to the states and to the people, this Supreme Court has righted an historic wrong and reaffirmed the right of the American people to govern themselves at the state level in a manner consistent with their values and aspirations.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticized the decision: "This is a slap in the face to women - women's right to abortion will be decided by them. This is a cruel ruling. The issue of women's right to their bodies becomes the issue in the November elections. We will not allow this to happen."