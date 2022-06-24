Marking 'Liberation and Rescue Day' in Strasbourg

For the first time since World War II, representatives of the 46 member states of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe - one of the first political organizations established in Europe after World War II to defend human rights - held a special event marking the 77th anniversary of the "Day of Liberation and Rescue" from the clutches of the Nazis, Sponsored by Gabriel German Zachreib and under the auspices of the European Rabbinical Conference- on the Hebrew date of the surrender of the Third Reich in France. This is after dozens of prayer rallies and events were held on the 26th of Iyar under the "Generation to Generation" slogan, to mark the "Day of Liberation and Rescue" in twenty-five countries.

The special conference was attended by senior members of the Council of Europe, and by the author of the special report on combating Anti-Semitism', adopted by the Parliamentary Assembly, the Austrian Representative Ms. Petra Beyer and the Special Representative of the Council on Anti-Semitism Mr. Daniel Holtgen, and other EU Ambassadors.

The special event took place shortly after members of the Parliamentary Assembly adopted the extension of the Strategic Program for Combating Antisemitism and Cultivating Jewish Life, as defined by the IHRA, an extension designed to design practical tools in light of the new challenges on the continent. .

The event was opened by the rabbi of the Hemdat Shlomo congregation in Strasbourg, Rabbi Mendel Samma, who explained the essence of the initiative to mark 'Liberation and Rescue Day' and the importance of setting it on the Hebrew date. The Vice President of the Parliamentary Assembly and the Chair of the French Delegation, which hosted the event, Ms Nicole Grace-Tris, said that 'the vote today before the event is further proof of the EU determination, created in the shadow of Auschwitz, to ensure that such atrocities can never occur again. further she stated That 'high words are not enough, they need to be implemented in deeds. This is a plan of action, describing the concrete steps we are going to take'.

'Unfortunately, anti-Semitism, the oldest hatred, is expanding. The corona has shown how antisemitic and old prejudices can resurface. 'Holocaust denial or gross contempt is criminal in the European Union, and all its member states are obliged to include this prohibition in their national laws and ensure the cultivation and protection of Jewish life.'

Rabbi Avraham Weil said that 'the timing is not accidental. In an event dedicated to honestly observing the darkest years of history. On the day we look and try to understand how such evil was made possible. On such a day, it is no less important, in Europe and around the world, to think of the future. And the message that emerges today about the determination of the EU institutions to continue their efforts to fight tirelessly against anti-Semitism and against legislation that hampers religious practice, is unparalleled. '

Austria's representative at the parliamentary assembly said that 'anti-Semitism is built on harmful stereotypes make the Jewish community a scapegoat. Antisemitic violence and hate speech are a daily reality throughout Europe today. Antisemitism is in conflict with the fundamental values ​​on which the Council of Europe was established and should be addressed in the context of human rights. Decisive action must be taken both to prevent and fight anti-Semitism and to foster Jewish life on the continent'.

The special event ended on a high note, with the song "Oseh Shalom Bimromav- Making Peace in His Heavens" and the lighting of the three candles by the President of the Consistory in Strasbourg and the Lower Rhine region, Mr. Maurice Dahan and members of the French delegation.

Initiator of the 'Day of Liberation and Rescue', Mr. Gabriel German Zakhareev said: 'Human consciousness has changed in our generation, and today we are all trying to recalculate a life trajectory and build a new value system. But all the difficulties we experience today seem meaningless when we recall a time when the world was sucked into war, and the “chosen people” became a target of cruel extinction'.

'The peoples of the world, however, have managed to overcome all disagreements, and humanity has managed to rise from the ruins and build a new world based on new humane principles.'

'Year after year, Holocaust survivors leave us. It is our duty to pass on to the new generations the memory of what they experienced and what price they had to pay for our better future. We must thank G-D for the miracle of salvation and express our gratitude to all who were involved in saving them