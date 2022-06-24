Should he go or should he stay home? President Joe Biden plans on visiting the Middle East soon on a wishful junket careering into inevitable trouble like a drunken sailor. In particular he plans on being in Israel and also visiting the PLO, Arab populated parts of Jerusalem without an Israeli escort, as well as making a stop in Saudi Arabia. The ostensible purpose of the visit is to strengthen the ties with allies, but the real reason is to put pressure on Israel to give in to the PLO and Hamas to create a dangerous Palestinian Arab state that will threaten Israel, and to pressure the Saudis to pump more oil in the hope that increased supplies will lower the out of control upward spiral of fuel prices in the USA and the West.

Likely that he will fail on all counts. Biden as vice president was an integral part of the Obama administration's outreach and appeasement of the anti-Arab Iranian terrorist regime and he still continues with those policies to this very day as president. Therefore Biden is not viewed as a friend by Saudi Arabia, the Arab arch enemy of the Persian Iranians. The Biden administration has been vocal in its criticism of Saudi Arabia's human rights violations but now that the USA is quickly sinking into a recession if not an outright economic depression, out go the human rights worries as Biden's people fight to keep the USA economically afloat in perilous times.

What will the reaction of the Saudis be? Will they welcome Biden with open arms? Will they suddenly stop being a feudal monarchy just to please Biden's progressive Democrat supporters? Will they suddenly start pumping enough petroleum to lower gasoline prices abroad? Will they stop making profits from their sole commodity, the "black gold" under the sand dunes that they have in abundance? Do Biden and his team of wet-behind-the-ears diplomats have that much power of persuasion to convince the sceptical hard-ball Saudis to throw the USA a rescue rope? The answer is obviously no on all accounts!

As a matter of fact, Biden and his WOKE environmentalist crowd have only themselves to blame for their energy woes and the concomitant rise in the cost of living because they are 100% responsible from turning the USA around from being energy self-sufficient from the time Trump left office to becoming dependent on foreign supplies of oil.

It was the Biden administration that banned fracking, or as it's technically known, hydraulic fracturing, that was helping to make the USA energy independent, as well as cutting back on permits for offshore drilling, forbidding with the force of the devil the laying down of oil pipelines and of simply allowing unlimited drilling wherever and whenever the time and place may be in America, as was done under President Trump, because: "The Trump Administration led the United States to become the number one producer of oil in the world while maintaining America’s position as the number one natural gas producer. The year 2019 marked the first time in 67 years that American annual gross energy exports exceeded gross energy imports." (trumpwhitehouse.archives.gov)/

This is the exact opposite of what the Biden administration has achieved.

And now Biden runs to Saudi Arabia, people he despises for their human rights violations, to beg them to increase oil supplies while he dithers on the home front stifling America's own potential for being energy independent. What a laughing stock he makes of himself, not to mention all his problems as a senior citizen prone to falls, gaffes, memory lapses and odd behavior typical of a lot of people hitting eighty years old. They, however, do not aspire to running the West's most powerful nation. What a Nebach aka Nebbish! You can just hear the roaring laughter in the corridors of the Saudi Arabian princes' palaces!

Turning his attention to Israel, Biden has already made trouble by announcing his desire to visit an Arab hospital in East Jerusalem unaccompanied by Israelis. He is already intent on establishing an American consulate in East Jerusalem to cater to the Arabs and turning on its head Trump's decision to have only one main American embassy for everyone located in Jerusalem, which in any case under Biden's State Department has turned into a place favoring Arabic speakers over Hebrew speakers on its website and services.

Now comes Biden hoping to lay the groundwork for parts of Jerusalem to become the "capital" of a PLO state, trampling on the reality of a united Jerusalem since Israel reunited the city during the June 1967 Six Day War. It was just such a possibility that Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin and the Israeli Knesset were pre-empting when they passed the 1980 Jerusalem Law: "The Jerusalem Law (Hebrew: חוֹק יְסוֹד: יְרוּשָׁלַיִם בִּירַת יִשְׂרָאֵל, Arabic: قانون القدس) is a common name of Basic Law: Jerusalem, Capital of Israel passed by the Knesset on 30 July 1980 (17th Av, 5740). Although the law did not use the term, the Israeli Supreme Court interpreted the law as an effective annexation of eastern Jerusalem. The United Nations Security Council condemned the attempted change in status to Jerusalem and ruled the law 'null and void' in United Nations Security Council Resolution 478." (Wikipedia).

Even though the Trump administration finessed the issue of liberated Jerusalem it firmly recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital because since "1995, Congress passed the Jerusalem Embassy Act, which declared that 'Jerusalem should be recognized as the capital of the State of Israel.' The bill also stated that the American embassy should move to Jerusalem within five years." And, "On December 6, 2017, then-U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. would recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, and ordered the planning of the relocation of Israel's U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem." (See: "United States recognition of Jerusalem as capital of Israel": Wikipedia).

Now comes Biden to make trouble and lend the opposite of a "midas touch" and ruin the status quo causing the inevitable friction and fighting that will ensue from his unwise meddling in things better left alone. Everyone knows that many Arabs do not just not recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital but they also don't recognize the Jews' right to the Land of Israel. But Biden's liberal cohorts are determined to push for Arab control over eastern Jerusalem as the capital of a hoped-for Arab Palestinian state to the detriment of Jewish Israel that already has to contend with Arab Hamastan in Gaza.

All this while Biden's popularity plummets at home, fuel prices are shooting through the roof, the worst recession in America in forty years, no end in sight to sky-rocketing inflation, a terrible war in Ukraine facing unbridled Russian aggression with Russia's iron-fisted leader Putin evidently counting on the weakness of Biden as an international leader, war-mongering and bellicose China and North Korea stirring the boiling pot in the Far East, no end in sight to congressional gridlock, COVID and now Monkey-pox lingering and malingering in America, racial tensions, mass shootings all over the place with lots of people going nuts, and just a huge feeling of malaise that things are not going right.

Maybe it's precisely because of all the troubles that Biden faces at home, not to mention the desire to forget his seriously declining cognitive abilities and increasing signs of advancing age and dementia, that he comes flying into the Middle East to put pressure on the Israelis and Saudis, cozying up to and pandering to the PLO terrorist regime and just making a huge laughing stock of himself.

Interestingly, Biden's camp is supposed to land in Israel in mid-July at around the time of the onset of The Three Weeks the tragic time when Jews commemorate the destruction of the First and Second Jewish Temples and the exile of the Jewish People away from their land in Eretz Yisrael. To be forewarned is to be forearmed and Israel's leaders need to proceed with great caution as the expected onslaught from the Biden people comes.

The Saudis will be laughing all the way to the bank as they exploit America's weakness. Israel needs to know that America needs them more than they need America because America has no better ally than the one and only Jewish state that shares, and fights for,its interests and values! The message to old sleepy Joe Biden should be, stay home and take care of your own self-created and self-inflicted wounds and problems, you are in way over your head!

Contact Rabbi Yitschak Rudomin at izakrudomin@gmail.com