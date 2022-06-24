The international airport in Syria’s capital of Damascus resumed flights on Thursday after nearly two weeks following an air strike, attributed to Israel, that caused serious damage to the facility, a private company said, according to The Associated Press.

Cham Wings Airlines said it had four flights that took off from the Damascus International Airport on Thursday for Kuwait, Oman, the United Arab Emirates and Iraq.

Satellite footage published following the June 10 air strike showed significant damage to infrastructure and runways which rendered the main runway unusable.

Shortly after the strike, work began to repair the damage and flights have been mostly diverted to the international airport in the northern city of Aleppo, Syria’s largest city.

The IDF has declined to comment on the air strike. AP noted that the facility is located just south of Damascus, where Syrian opposition activists say Iran-backed militiamen are active and have arms depots.

Russia condemned Israel following the June 10 air strike, calling Israel’s actions “irresponsible” and saying they “pose serious risks to international air traffic and endanger the lives of innocent people.”

Last week, Israel’s Ambassador to Russia, Alex Ben-Zvi, was summoned for a reprimand by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov following the air strike.