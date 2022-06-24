A 17-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of an Israeli man who was visiting Baltimore for a wedding last year, The Associated Press reported on Thursday.

Rasheed Morris on Wednesday became the second of three people charged in the May 2021 shooting death of Efraim Gordon, 31, to enter a guilty plea, according to The Baltimore Sun.

Omarion Anderson, 18, pleaded guilty last month to first-degree murder. William Clinton III, 19, was also charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery and attempted carjacking offenses.

State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said in a statement that Morris will likely be sentenced to life in prison with all but 50 years suspended.

Gordon was shot multiple times during a robbery while walking to his aunt’s and uncle’s house in northeast Baltimore. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Gordon was in town to attend his cousin’s wedding.

Detectives found surveillance footage that showed a Lexus SUV following Gordon’s vehicle before pulling into the block where he was killed, according to charging documents. Police wrote that three people confronted Gordon shortly after midnight, with one pointing a handgun at him.

Gordon's sister, Ella, told Israel National News after the murder, "It was not a robbery that went wrong, but a murder with an anti-Semitic background. My brother wore a kippah and had a beard. Three people ambushed him as he returned home. They didn't take any money - they just shot him in the stomach and fled."

"Effie was in a Jewish neighborhood in Baltimore and had a beard because of the Omer. On the day of the incident he went out to have fun and when he returned at 12 at night, not far from the house, three terrorists ambushed him at the end of the street. My brother came to the apartment door and they surrounded him.