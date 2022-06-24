Researchers at the Hebrew University estimate that the peak of the sixth wave of COVID-19 is still far away and that the number of patients in serious condition is expected to skyrocket in the next two weeks, Kan 11 News reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the researchers estimate that, in two weeks, the number of seriously ill patients in hospitals will be at least 500.

The researchers also say that the existing testing data do not reflect the true case numbers. In their opinion, there are about 30,000 new verified cases in Israel every day.

The Ministry of Health announced on Thursday that 9,663 people have been diagnosed as positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. According to the data, the number of patients in serious condition now stands at 214 and the infection coefficient is at 1.27.