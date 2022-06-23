Jewish leaders in Australia are expressing outrage after a weekend incident in a New South Wales park in which a group of neo-Nazis unfurled an extremist flag and then made Nazi salutes, the Australian Jewish News reported.

Witnesses at Hunter Park recounted watching a group comprised of five men and one woman all wearing black unfurling a neo-Nazi flag before performing the Hitler salute.

They proceeded to stay in the park where they had a barbecue.

The park was full of families and young children when the incident occurred.

Police said that the flag in question is used by the European Australian Movement (EAM). EAM is a far-right group linked to the National Socialist Network.

“Such odious displays have no place in our society and reinforce the importance of having strong legislation banning the display of Nazi symbols across our state. This legislation can’t come soon enough,” NSW Jewish Board of Deputies CEO Darren Bark told the news outlet.

“We remind the community to remain vigilant against all forms of antisemitism and hate, and to report incidents such as these to police and the Community Security Group immediately.”