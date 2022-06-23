Federal authorities conducted a search of the home of former Trump administration Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark.

According to Fox News, the U.S. Attorney’s office in Washington DC confirmed that Clark’s Lorton, Virginia house was searched but would not give further details.

Clark is likely to be mentioned in the ongoing House Select Committee Jan. 6 hearings. The committee is expected to bring up his name in reference to his participating in Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election results.

He was acting assistant attorney general for the DOJ’s Civil Division during Trump’s last months in office.

According to NBC News, co-workers described him in testimony as a “true believer” in Trump’s belief that the 2020 election was stolen.

It was reported that Clark broke DOJ policy by directly meeting with the administration regarding election issues, sidestepping procedures.