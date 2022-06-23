Professor Daphna Hacker, Israel's candidate for the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women, was elected today by a majority of 115 countries in the General Assembly to a four-year term on the committee.



This achievement comes after a long campaign conducted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Israeli Mission to the UN in order to bring about the election.



Israel's Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan said, "This is another significant achievement for the State of Israel and it joins a series of achievements we have recorded in recent years in the elections of Israelis for positions on UN committees I am proud to see more Israeli women leading & promoting women’s rights across the globe!"