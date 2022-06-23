President Isaac Herzog participated in the graduation ceremony of the IDF's 184th pilot course at the Air Force Base in Hatzerim on Thursday.

"The security of the citizens of Israel is being tested every day. Many challenges are before us, visible to the public, and hidden from them. Iran is sending long arms of terrorism, into Israel, our borders, and other countries. There is no country in the world that would allow its innocent citizens to be threatened solely because of their identity," he said.

"Today we were informed of attempts to kidnap Israelis and harm them, and believe me that the security arms of the State of Israel operate 24/7, in counterterrorism operations that are often reminiscent of thriller movies and plots. In them, reality sometimes surpasses fiction.

I warn anyone who thinks of trying us. We do not stand idly by in the face of threats. Israel maintains freedom of action, and safeguards its security interests. Our long hand will reach wherever we choose, at any time we choose, and in any way we choose," the president said,