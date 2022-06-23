Police have apprehended a man who snatched a gun from a security guard at a school in the city of Yavneh on Thursday.

The man managed to snatch the weapon from the security guard at the "Sinai" school in Yavneh. According to the description given by the guard, the thief was a man in his 20s, masked, and wearing black clothes.

Police launched a search and located the suspect in Yavneh. He is a resident of Charish and apparently wanted the weapon for criminal purposes.

The suspect was arrested and brought in for questioning at the local police station, but the weapon has yet to be recovered; police are still searching for it. Depending on the development of the investigation, the suspect will be brought to court tomorrow for a request to extend his detention.

During the search the school gates were locked and students continued learning as usual inside the premises.