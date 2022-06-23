Minister of Finance Avigdor Liberman and Minister of Transport and Road Safety Merav Michaeli, have agreed on a budget of NIS 110 million for upgrading Route 90. This is in addition to the NIS 300 million allocated for the widening of the road between Ketura and Nahal Shita.

The additional budget will be allocated for immediate implementation along the 100 km section of the road between Nahal Shita and the Arava junction. The work will include overtaking lanes, rest bays, lighting and road upgrades that will reduce traffic accidents on the road.

These solutions will be implemented from mid-2023.

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) said: "Previous Israeli governments did not work to reduce road accidents on Route 90, and after staff work with the Minister of Transportation, we have the first feasible, effective and quick solution, to be implemented without delay. We understand and are attentive to all the needs of the passengers on Route 90 and are committed to doing everything we can to solve the safety problems that exist today, and which endanger us all."

Transportation and Road Safety Minister Merav Michaeli (Labor) said: "We promised and we are delivering: The Arava road will be upgraded along its entire length. I am pleased that the Minister of Finance is putting his weight behind these critical steps to save lives of road users."

"Route 90 has claimed many victims and is also a particularly important road for the residents of Eilat and the south of the country. We all deserve that this road gets upgraded properly at last."