IDF, Shabak (Israel Security Agency), and Israel Police forces on Wednesday night conducted counterterrorism activities in Judea and Samaria.

Among the locations in which the forces operated were the towns of al Fawar, Bayt Ula, Anata, Bani Zeid al-Sharqiya, Khirbat 'Abu Falah, Deir Nidham and Dayr Ibzi'.

IDF soldiers operating in the area of Jenin apprehended two terror suspects. At the same time, Israel Border Police forces operated in the town of Adna and apprehended two additional suspects.

In addition, IDF soldiers operated in the city of Jericho and in the Al Fara Camp. The soldiers apprehended three terror suspects and confiscated illegal weapons. During the activity, a violent riot was instigated during which rioters shot at the soldiers and hurled explosive devices at them.

The soldiers responded with riot dispersal means and live fire. A number of suspects hurled Molotov cocktails at the community of Beit El. IDF reserve soldiers who were operating in the area responded with live fire. Hits were identified.

A total of nine individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activities were apprehended overnight. The suspects and confiscated weapons were transferred to security forces for further processing.

No IDF injuries were reported.