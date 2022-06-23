Israel to offer firefighting help to Cyprus

On the instruction of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid), and Public Security Minister Omer Barlev (Labor), two firefighting planes and a plane filled with firefighting equipment will leave for Cyprus.

The equipment will help Cypriot firefighters manage the fires blazing on the island.

The decision to send the firefighting planes was made following a request by the Cypriot government.

The Israeli Embassy in Nicosia, headed by Ambassador Oren Anolik, is coordinating together with the National Security Council and Israel Fire and Rescue Services the arrival of an Israeli firefighting team to Cyprus and their activities with the local firefighters.

Israel, Cyprus, and Greece are signatories to an agreement under which they will cooperate on the management of natural disasters.

Last year, Cyrpus offered aid to Israel in managing the fires raging in the Jerusalem hills.