Tensions have mounted among the haredi parties recently over the question of running together in the upcoming election, as they have done over the years.

MK Moshe Gafni commented on the issue in an interview with Radio Kol Chai on Wednesday evening and said that it had been decided that the two factions would continue their cooperation.

"At the moment, Degel HaTorah and Agudat Yisrael are running together until the issue is brought before the Council of Torah Sages," he declared.

On the phenomenon of young people flocking from United Torah Judaism to the Religious Zionism party, Gafni said, "If Ben Gvir had taken votes from us, we would have seen it in the polls. There is enthusiasm among young people for him because he comes to the scenes of terrorist attacks, but at the ballot box, every haredi will vote according to the instructions of the Torah Sages."