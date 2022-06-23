US President Joe Biden's public approval rating fell for a fourth straight week to 36%, matching its lowest level last seen in late May, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Wednesday.

Biden’s approval rating has stayed below 50% since August, a warning sign that his Democratic Party could lose control of at least one chamber of the US Congress in the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

Among his own party, Biden's approval rating remains largely unchanged since last week - at 73% compared to 74% on June 15.

In August, 85% of Democrats approved of Biden's performance.

Among Republicans, however, Biden's rating slipped to 7% compared to 11% on June 15. Only 18% of Americans think the country is headed in the right direction.

Biden's approval rating is approaching - but has not yet reached - the lowest levels seen by his predecessor, Donald Trump, who had a 33% approval rating in December 2017.