Multiple reports from Iran on Wednesday night indicated that Hossein Taib, head of the intelligence unit of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, had been dismissed from his role.

Taib was identified by Israeli officials last Friday as the official who is plotting terrorist attacks against Israelis in Turkey.

According to a series of tweets from Iran, Taib had been dismissed over the failure of the unit which he heads to thwart Mossad operations inside Iran.

However, these tweets have not been confirmed from official sources at this time and have not been reported in official Iranian media outlets.

Some of the reports alleged that Taib’s successor is Heydar Moslehi, who served as intelligence minister under former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and was Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's ex-representative to the Basij, one of the five forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.