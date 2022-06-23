MK Ahmed Tibi from the Joint List party on Wednesday expressed satisfaction with the dissolution of the government.

In an interview with the Israeli Arab website Kul al-Arab, Tibi said that during the current government, "there was an increase in the number of break-ins" to the Al-Aqsa Mosque and an escalation in the expressions of racism because of the right-wing character of the government which was dominated by Naftali Bennett, Ayelet Shaked and Abir Kara.

According to Tibi, the coalition collapsed from within and the early elections were intended to prevent the formation of an alternative government headed by Netanyahu.

"There is no guarantee that Netanyahu will get 61 seats and form a government, so Netanyahu fears that what happened to him in the fourth election will happen to him again, and he is working to form an alternative government that will guarantee him three years as Prime Minister," Tibi claimed.

He added that "Ra’am has not learned from its failure and is still interested in being a partner in the future coalition, and this is contrary to the position of the Joint List."