Hours after the approval in a preliminary reading of the bill to dissolve the Knesset, the United Torah Judaism party on Wednesday night officially launched its campaign for the 2022 elections.

UTJ is continuing in the line it has followed throughout the past year, and that is the line of religious persecution by government ministers and the danger of their return to power in the next round.

The campaign was launched under the slogan: "They hurt us." Throughout the video that was distributed on Wednesday, UTJ counts the government's decrees in the past year against the Jewish sector in general and the haredi sector in particular.

The video includes, among other things, the kosher reforms and conversion led by Matan Kahana, the cuts led by Avigdor Lieberman and the kosher reform led by Yoaz Hendel.

At the end of the video, United Torah Judaism calls on its voters and says, "This time we will not let them do it."