B’nai Brith Canada has issued a video compilation on Canadian resident Khaled Barakat, of whom it is has previously provided evidence to show is a high ranking member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

The purported member of the terrorist group is living freely in the country even though the PFLP is a banned organization in Canada.

B’nai Brith’s video is a “reminder of the threat posed by this senior member of the terrorist-designated Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.”

“As the video illustrates, Barakat has been flouting Canadian law by motivating terrorist activity on behalf of the PFLP,” B’nai Brith said. “It highlights the connection between the PFLP and the Samidoun Network in Canada – a PFLP ‘proxy’ group, run by his wife Charlotte Kates. The Samoudin Network has been allowed to register as a non-profit in Canada, with all the associated benefits, despite being established for an illegal purpose of supporting a terrorist entity.”

B’nai Brith CEO Michael Mostyn explained that the video’s purpose is to make sure the information his advocacy group has collected is widely disseminated to the public.

“We want to make certain this information is readily available to everybody and the public is aware that B’nai Brith has been pushing for Barakat’s deportation for years now, yet has received no response from our Government,” he said. “With clear links established between Barakat, the Samoudin Network and the PFLP, we urge the authorities to take action, deport Barakat and shut down the Samoudin operation.”

B’nai Brith has gathered intelligence on Barakat for the past two years, releasing several videos.

They have also been urging the government to deport him and to dissolve the Samoudin Network.

Barakat and his ties to both groups was recently the subject of a front-page article in the National Post that detailed his activities on behalf of the PFLP and connections to the Samoudin Network in Vancouver.

“Barakat reportedly became a Canadian resident in the early 2000s after being deported from the United States,” B’nai Brith explained. “He then resided in Europe for a number of years, directing the affairs of the PFLP from Berlin. By late 2019, the German government expelled him as well. He then returned to Canada and has split time between Vancouver and Montreal.”