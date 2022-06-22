The Knesset voted on Wednesday to officially adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism.

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy said following the decision: "The Knesset has made history tonight and joins more than 1,000 parliaments, governments, local councils and organizations around the world that have adopted the definition of IHRA anti-Semitism. This is another step in the Knesset's struggle as the legislature of the Jewish state. Criticism of the State of Israel will be defined as such, and it is not possible for a position expressing double standards against the State of Israel or denying the Jewish people the right to self-determination to be a legitimate position in international discourse."

"The decision we made today will encourage parliaments and government bodies around the world to adopt this definition of anti-Semitism as well and thus help our Jewish brothers and sisters around the world who unfortunately experience antisemitism firsthand on a daily basis."

The IHRA definition of antisemitism has seen growing acceptance around the world and is notable for defining through examples when criticism of the State of Israel veers beyond acceptable criticism of a nation or government and into antisemitic territory.