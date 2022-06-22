Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) refused to answer a question about whether she will support Biden if the president runs for re-election in 2024.

Instead, she twice changed the subject to the upcoming midterm elections.

In an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, Ocasio-Cortez was asked about her enthusiasm for a second Biden term.

"I just want to ask about President Biden. He is saying he's going to run again in 2024. Will you support him?" host Dana Bash asked the progressive Democrat.

"You know, if the president chooses to run again in 2024, I mean, first of all, I'm focused on winning this majority right now and preserving a majority this year in 2022," Ocasio-Cortez said. "So, we'll cross that bridge when we get to it.”

“I think if the president has a vision and that's something certainly we're all willing to entertain and examine when the time comes,” she added.

When Bash responded, “That’s not a ‘yes,’” Ocasio-Cortez doubled down on her non-answer.

"You know, I think we should endorse when we get to it," she said. "I believe that the president has been doing a very good job so far. And, you know, should he run again? I think that I… you know, I think it's … we'll take a look at it."

She again changed the subject back to the midterms.

"Right now, we need to focus on winning a majority instead of our presidential election," she said.