Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, the son-in-law and daughter of former US President Donald Trump, were spotted praying at the Western Wall during their visit to Israel on Wednesday.

The couple left a prayer note between the cracks of the ancient retaining wall of the Temple Mount.

credit: באדיבות המצלם

