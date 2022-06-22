A new study conducted by Israeli researchers at Shamir Medical Center, Tel Aviv University, Herzliya Medical Center, and Sheba Medical Center, has published disturbing findings regarding the possible impact of COVID vaccination on male fertility.

The study, peer-reviewed and published in Wiley Online Library, recruited male volunteers for a period of at least six months, testing their sperm parameters at various points prior to and following vaccination. All of the study participants were screened for previous COVID infection and found to be negative.

Previous studies have suggested a brief and transient impact of COVID infection on sperm parameters, with any negative impact reversed by two to three months following infection. In this study, however, the negative impact of vaccination was seen not immediately following vaccination, but rather, between two and five months following vaccination and persisting throughout the remainder of the study.

At T2 (75 to 150 days following vaccination completion), sperm concentration was found to be 15.4% decreased from baseline (prior to vaccination). Total motile count was also down at this point by 22.1%. At T3, over 150 days after vaccination completion, the corresponding figures were -15.9% and -19.4%.