Coronavirus czar Professor Salman Zarka on Wednesday admitted that Israel is now in the midst of another wave of coronavirus - the country's sixth in total.

The new wave is sending the number of new cases skyrocketing, and raising as well the number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients, and the number of hospitalized patients in total.

In a Health Ministry briefing, Prof. Zarka said that the new wave is caused by the BA5 variant of Omicron, and that genetic sequencing shows the variant to be responsible for over 50% of reported cases.

At the same time, he emphasized that there are no plans to enact restrictions or call a lockdown.

"We will be able to continue our current lifestyle, including planning vacations in Israel or abroad," Prof. Zarka said. "All of these are possible and we have no policy which will harm them. But it is our obligation to be careful - both in Israel and in other countries in the world - so that we can pass this wave safely."