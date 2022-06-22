MK Yisrael Eichler (United Torah Judaism) has turned to the Central Elections Committee chairman, Judge Amit Yitzhak, requesting that a solution be found immediately for the long wait times for Interior Ministry appointments.

According to Eichler, these difficulties may leave many citizens without a proper identity card on election day.

"I would like to present to you a serious problem which may harm the value of the right to vote for the Knesset, which is a basic institution of democracy," Eichler wrote.

"As is known, recently there has been horrible chaos at Population Authority offices around the country, which are not managing to keep up with the burden of issuing identity cards and passports. Many citizens who try to make appointments receive appointments which are months away. Even those who already managed and who ordered their documents wait long weeks to receive them."

Eichler added, "The result of this disturbing reality is that many citizens will arrive at election day without an identity card, either because it has not yet been issued, or because theirs is lost."

"I request an immediate discussion at the Committee in order to find an immediate solution, so that there will not be citizens who cannot fulfill their democratic right on election day."