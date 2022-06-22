A new poll by Channel 12 News showed that if Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the Yamina party do not run in the coming elections, all of their votes will go to leftist parties - Yesh Atid, Blue and White, and Yisrael Beytenu.

If Bennett runs together with Yesh Atid, it would give Yesh Atid two extra Knesset seats, at the expense of the New Hope party, which would not cross the electoral threshold.

If Yamina "deserter" MK Amichai Chikli runs independently, he is expected to receive 1.8% of the vote, or two Knesset seats, failing to pass the electoral threshold.

According to the results of the survey, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads the other candidates with regards to who the best candidate for premier is. Compared to Bennett, 47% said Netanyahu is more suitable to be prime minister, while just 23% said the opposite. Twenty-five percent of respondents said neither Bennett nor Netanyahu is suitable for the position, and 5% said they do not know.

Polls published Tuesday night by Kan, Channel 12, and Channel 13 ,showed a similar outcome, with the right-wing bloc failing to win 61 Knesset seats. The polls also showed that if Yamina and New Hope run together, the party will be the third-largest in the Knesset, though if they run separately, neither party is sure to pass the electoral threshold.