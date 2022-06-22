IDF, Shabak (Israel Security Agency) and Israel Police forces on Tuesday night conducted counterterrorism activities in a number of locations in Judea and Samaria.

Among the towns included in the operation were Bayt Furik, Jabal Mualah, Ubeidiya, Usarin and Aqraba.

During counterterrorism activity in the city of Hebron, the security forces apprehended two individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activity. The forces also located and confiscated an Airsoft handgun, weapons, ammunition, two vests and a helmet.

During counterterrorism activity in the towns of Kharas, Kafr Abush and Qira, the forces apprehended five additional suspects.

The security forces also apprehended two wanted suspects in the town of Meithalun.

In the town of Marka, the forces located parts of weapons.

Overnight, a total of eleven individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activity were apprehended and transferred to security forces for further questioning.

No IDF injuries were reported.