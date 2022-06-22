Beginning on Wednesday, June 22, the route of Jerusalem's light rail train will change for a period of two months, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

The change is to enable construction on the new "green line," part of which will run down Kanfei Nesharim Street. The construction will connect the existing "red line" to the new "green line."

As a result of the construction, the light rail train will run from the Kheil Ha'avir stop to the Central Bus Station. It will not run between the Central Bus Station and Mount Herzl for a period of two months.

At the same time, the Jerusalem municipality will operate shuttles to increase the frequency of the bus lines which are in operation.

The routes of bus lines 20, 21, 23, 24, 27, and 29 will be extended to the Central Bus Station during this period.

The construction will take place Sunday through Thursday during all hours of the day, and on Fridays until 2:00p.m.

It is recommended that private vehicles also avoid the area, and instead choose alternate routes. Pedestrian traffic will continue as usual, and there will be continued access to the homes, businesses, and institutions in the area of the construction. There will also be transportation along Herzl Blvd., in both directions.