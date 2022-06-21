A 52-year old U.S. citizen was killed fighting for the Ukrainian forces last month, the State Department confirmed.

According to NBC News, Stephen Zabielski of Hernando, Florida, died on May 15 while in combat in Ukraine, an obituary recounted.

His killing was the second confirmed death of an American fighting in Ukraine.

Zabielski was one of thousands of foreign fighters who travelled to Ukraine to help in the war.

His obituary was published in Upstate New York newspaper The Recorder, which mentioned he had previously been a resident of Cranesville, New York. His death in combat was only confirmed this week by the State Department.

The obituary said that Zabielski, who had worked in construction for over three decades, was killed on May 15 during combat in Dorozhniank, Ukraine. He was described as “enjoy[ing] life to the fullest.”

“He enjoyed hunting, fishing, & riding his Harley. Steve will be missed by all who knew and loved him,” the death notice said.