Ships from the U.S. 5th Fleet making their way through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday fired warning flares at Iranian naval ships acting in a hostile manner.

According to Fox News, three Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy ships sailed close to a U.S. convoy consisting of coastal patrol ship USS Sirocco and transport ship USNS Choctaw County. The ships where making a routine trip through the the Strait of Hormuz, the the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command 5th Fleet said in a statement.

"One of the [Revolutionary Guard ships] approached Sirocco head-on at a dangerously high speed and only altered course after the U.S. patrol coastal ship issued audible warning signals to avoid collision. The Iranian vessel also came within 50 yards of the U.S. Navy ship during the interaction, and Sirocco responded by deploying a warning flare," the statement declared.

"The full interaction among all vessels lasted one hour and ended when the [Revolutionary Guard] craft departed the area. U.S. Navy ships continued their transit without further incident.”

In May 2021, U.S. warships travelling through the Strait of Hormuz were approached by an Iranian speedboat, armed with machine guns and going at a high speed, that approached to within 150 yards of the American ships. The U.S. fired warning shots at the speedboat before the Iranians withdrew.