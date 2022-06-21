Poll: 36 seats for Likud, 60 for Netanyahu bloc

A poll conducted by pollster Dudi Hassid for Kan News shows that if elections were held today, the Likud would be the largest party with 36 Knesset seats, while the Yesh Atid party would be the second largest party with 21 seats.

The Blue and White party would win nine seats, as would the Religious Zionism party. Shas would win eight seats, United Torah Judaism seven, the Joint Arab List six, and the Labor party six.

Yamina would receive five seats, as would Yisrael Beytenu, and the New Hope and Ra'am parties would receive four seats each.

The Meretz party would fail to pass the electoral threshold.

The poll finds that the Netanyahu bloc would receive 60 seats, one short of the majority needed to form a coalition. If the Yamina party joins them Benjamin Netanyahu would have enough seats to form a coalition.

Join our official WhatsApp group