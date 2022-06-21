Israeli Finance Minister Avidgor Liberman blamed Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu for the government’s decision Monday to call for new elections, saying the former premier is to blame for the country’s years-long political deadlock.

Speaking at the Eli Hurvitz Conference on Economics and Society morning, Liberman attributed the failure to secure a stable government since his own party’s departure from the 34th Government in late 2018 to the political machinations of Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

“First off, let it be known that the elections now are a result of intrigue, lies, and the subversion committed by one man – his name is Benjamin Netanyahu. And it is the same with all the previous elections,” Liberman continued, referring to the four indecisive elections held from 2019 to 2021.

“This political instability hurts society, the economy, and our security.”

Liberman declared that his Yisrael Beytenu party’s primary goal in the upcoming elections is to keep Netanyahu from returning as premier.

“Yisrael Beytenu’s main goal in this election is to prevent Benjamin Netanyahu from returning to power.”

The minister also expressed hope that before its dissolution, the current Knesset will succeed in passing legislation aimed at barring candidates under indictment from seeking the premiership – a bill intended to block Netanyahu from forming a new government.