MK Uri Maklev of the United Torah Judaism party on Tuesday morning said that if former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not succeed in winning 61 Knesset seats in the upcoming elections, UTJ will hold negotiations with Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White).

"If Netanyahu will not succeed in forming a government, and Gantz will, we will be able to reach an agreement with or without a rotation," Maklev told Galatz. "It is too early to examine this, but we have not ruled it out for a moment."

This is not the first time Maklev has made such statements: One month ago, he admitted that the haredi parties lose out due to their insistence in sticking with Netanyahu.

"That we should justify the personal disqualification of Netanyahu? But it is true that the reality is that we lose out because of this, this is the reality and we cannot deny it," Maklev told Kol Hai Radio at the time.

"There is no one in the coalition who wants to hold elections. They will come only if there will be another government. Calling elections when you are not in power is not advisable. If we hold elections this government will remain in power for another few months."