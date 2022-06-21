Following a few weeks of hot, dry summer weather, temperatures in Israel are expected to drop, with light rainfall expected in northern Israel.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy or clear, and temperatures will fall, especially inland and in the mountains, becoming lower than seasonal average. On Tuesday night, there may be light local rainfall, mostly in northern Israel and along the coastline.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy or clear. During the morning hours, there may be light local rainfall in northern Israel and along the coastline. Temperatures will rise slightly, but remain lower than seasonal average.

Thursday will be clear or partly cloudy, with a significant rise in temperatures, especially inland and in the mountains.

Friday will be mostly clear, with an additional slight rise in temperatures. Inland and in the mountains, the weather will become hot and dry for the season.