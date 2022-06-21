Overnight, IDF, ISA and Israel Border Police forces conducted counterterrorism activities in a number of locations in Judea and Samaria, including in the towns of Bayt Furik, Bayt Amra, Anda, Khirbat Karme, Kaubar, Sudra, Al-Ram, and the Balata Camp.

During counterterrorism activity in the town of Tuqu', IDF soldiers apprehended six individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activity.

Additionally, the security forces operated in the towns of Qabatiya and Bir al Basha to apprehend two individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activity. During the activity, a number of suspects hurled rocks at the security forces, who responded with .22 caliber rounds. Hits were identified.

The security forces apprehended an additional suspect during counterterrorism activity in the town of Mizra Nuban. The forces also confiscated illegal weapons.

IDF soldiers also operated in the Jalazone Camp to apprehend three terror suspects. During the activity, a violent riot was instigated in which rioters hurled rocks at the soldiers.

The security forces also operated in the town of Tubas and apprehended an additional terror suspect.

A total of 20 individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activities were apprehended overnight. No IDF injuries were reported.

The suspects and the confiscated weapons were transferred to the security forces for further processing.