The Yamina party has not ruled out joining a government led by Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu, a top party official said Tuesday.

Speaking with Radio 103FM Tuesday morning, Yamina party CEO Stelle Weinstein defended Naftali Bennett’s term as prime minister, even as she acknowledged the government’s “political mistakes”.

“I don’t think that Bennett is on his own. The situation is not a simple one. Many people failed and surrendered to the vicious campaign that was run, and yes, there were some political mistakes made.”

Weinstein, a businesswoman and owner of a chain of gyms who previously served as Avidgor Liberman’s chief of staff, was recruited by Bennett in 2021, after she gained prominence over her opposition to government-imposed COVID restrictions on gyms and swimming pools.

The Yamina CEO said her party is committed to avoiding continued political deadlock, and would not rule out forming a new government with Netanyahu.

“We never focused on personal politics. We didn’t use personal talking points, we talked about the issues and we need to continue to do so. I say that we must not let the State of Israel be dragged into yet another election just because I’m not thrilled about someone with whom we could form a government.”

“I said that during the current government, and I’ll say it in the next government. I say that we must do everything possible to stop the chaos and to avoid additional elections.”