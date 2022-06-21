Embattled Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is set to testify on Tuesday before the House committee probing the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, The Associated Press reported Monday.

Raffensperger, along with his deputy Gabe Sterling and Arizona’s Rusty Bowers, are scheduled to be the key witnesses in Tuesday’s hearing. The focus will be on how former President Donald Trump and his allies vigorously pressured officials in key battleground states with schemes to reject ballots or entire state tallies to upend the results of the 2020 presidential election.

In a recording published by the Washington Post just days before the Capitol incident, Trump was heard pressuring Raffensperger to “recalculate” the vote count in his state, because, as he says, “I just want to find 11,780 votes.”

During the phone call, Trump tells Raffensperger that, “There’s no way I lost Georgia. There’s no way! We won by hundreds of thousands of votes,” to which Raffensperger responds, “Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is, that the data you have is wrong.”

"There's nothing wrong with saying, you know, that you've recalculated," Trump continues. "You should want to have an accurate election - and you're a Republican."

"We believe we do have an accurate election," Raffensperger is heard replying.

"No you don't. You don't have. Not even close. You're off by hundreds of thousands of votes," Trump fires back.

While the House committee cannot charge Trump with any crimes, the Justice Department is watching the panel´s work closely. Trump’s actions in Georgia are also the subject of a grand jury investigation, with the district attorney expected to announcing findings this year.

The select committee said it also plans on Tuesday to untangle the elaborate "fake electors" scheme that was aimed at halting Biden's election win. The plan saw fake electors in seven battlegrounds - Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada and New Mexico - sign certificates falsely stating that Trump, not Biden, had won their states.

Tuesday’s hearing will be the fourth by the panel this month. The first hearing included a video deposition by Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, who said she accepted then-Attorney General Bill Barr's statement that the Justice Department found no fraud sufficient to overturn the election. The former President responded to his daughter’s comments and said, "Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, Election results. She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!)." The committee’s second hearing included testimony from Barr in which he claimed Trump became increasingly “detached from reality” following the election.

The third hearing, held last week, involved testimonies from aides to former Vice President Mike Pence, who said that Trump pressured Pence to overturn his 2020 election defeat despite being told repeatedly it was illegal to do so.

The hearing featured several clips of some of the thousands of Trump supporters who descended on the Capitol after a rally in which Trump repeatedly criticized Pence, chanting for Pence to be pulled out of the building or hanged.

One former White House assistant testified that Trump had called Pence a “wimp” during a heated conversation on January 6.