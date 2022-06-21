The Palestinian Arab Samanews website reported on Monday that the Palestinian “resistance organizations” are holding consultations to examine scenarios for a military confrontation with Israel.

According to the report, senior members of the organizations held talks on this issue with senior commanders of Iran's Revolutionary Guards and of Hezbollah.

The operations room of the Palestinian Arab organizations in Gaza has recently begun to share intelligence with the operations rooms of the Revolutionary Guards and Hezbollah.

The report also said that the Hezbollah organization had made it clear that it was ready to take part in a military confrontation alongside the Palestinian organizations in a scenario in which a military campaign breaks out against the background of events in Jerusalem and the al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Islamic Jihad organization is conducting this week a large military exercise in the Gaza Strip, as part of which rockets were fired towards the sea on Monday.