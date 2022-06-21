Former US President Donald Trump expressed sympathy for current President Joe Biden after he fell off his bicycle.

"I hope he has recovered because, as you know, he fell off his bicycle today," Trump said of Biden while speaking at an American Freedom Tour in Memphis, Tennessee, on Saturday.

"No, I'm serious. I hope he's okay. He fell off a bicycle," Trump said after the crowd responded with laughter.

"I make this pledge to you today: I will never ever ride a bicycle," he quipped, before adding, "But no, we do hope that Biden's okay because that was a hard fall, that was scary. That was a hard. Did anybody see it? Well, we wish him well in that respect."

Biden fell off his bike on Saturday morning as he was riding near his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

The President got up and said he was "good". He appeared uninjured.