Rabbi Chaim Druckman, one of the leading religious Zionist rabbis in Israel, has been released from the hospital following his surgery on Sunday.

Rabbi Druckman's family stated: "Thank G-d, Rabbi Chaim Druckman was released to recover at his home. The doctors were pleased with how the operation went. We would like to thank all the people of Israel for their prayers and concern. We are happy for the prayers for his complete recovery soon."

Students from Yeshivat Hokotel gathered at the Western Wall Sunday morning to say Psalms and pray for the recovery of Rabbi Chaim Druckman.

Rabbi Druckman was hospitalized Saturday night ahead of the surgery he was scheduled to undergo today.