Ever since the horrific attacks on 9/11, our nation has been faced with threats from abroad and from within. These dangers have only gotten worse with the passage of time." - Michel D. Brown, former Undersecretary, Department of Homeland Security, USA.

The media reports that 5 people died during or after the Capital attack on 1/6, including 4 protestors and 1 police officer, while approximately 140 officers suffered injuries. On 9/11, 3000 deaths were recorded. To equate these events as has been done by too many is not only vastly lacking in judgment but wrapped in insufferable cruelty.

Herb Keinon's, "January 6: A Cautionary Tale - Analysis" featured in the Jerusalem Post , is a thinly veiled attempt at reviewing the subject's hateful dichotomy. His commencement: "The way America responded to both was markedly different. After September 11, 2001, America rallied together, after January 6, 2021, it continued its descent into polarized camps.".

Keinon refers to the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center as having been a physical threat to America's body, while those who invaded the Capital to stop the formal acknowledgement of Joe Biden's election victory represented a threat to the country's soul and struck a blow to America's heart: its democracy.

From the subject of this article on, we are treated to acts of savagery without adequate background. The acts themselves are, of course, repulsive. but then so is the unchartered blame game, which necessitates care. Did it not commence with Obama's reference to "Change" or the 6 months of summer violence and mayhem when President Trump was prevented from sending the National Guards to intervene?

Several days prior to the regrettable attack on the Capital, Trump authorized the self-same Guards to engage themselves, only to have them inhibited by the House Leader Pelosi. To compare the Capital event with 9/11 where we have videos and photos of humans jumping from the upper floors of the WTC is hideous, to say the least. To use the word "democracy" in today's America is ludicrous. The Capitol protestors, rioters, peaceful tourists, or however named, had every opportunity to leave the Capitol grounds at any part of that day, from the beginning of the rally to the lockdown of the campus.

In the case of 1/6, people were not forced to either burn alive in an inferno or leap to their death from the Capitol dome. People did not make the final calls to their loved ones from a thousand feet in the sky as their building crumbled under their feet. If 9/11 and 1/6 are truly on the same level of history, what is the 1/6 equivalent of the jumpers? They who make the ill chosen comparison are so enveloped in their own ego and awash with self-confidence that they need to apologize to the 9/11 victims, every last one of them.

Jack Engelhard's "Jan 6, and when the media becomes the problem" [Arutz 7, June 12, 2022] skillfully demonstrates today's realism. "You know the fix is in when Adam Schiff sits on the panel" Schiff has a membership in Dennis Prager's group of Non-Jewish Jews and Non-American Americans.

Engelhard works his way through all the neglects by Joe Biden and the Democrats while the imagined "Democracy" by Keinon is being destroyed. Makes one wonder what it is that has motivated Pelosi et al and what is it they are seeking? What was the purpose behind the creation of the House Select Committee Hearing? The hatred for President Trump is more than self-evident. Did he not use the word "peaceful" as he encouraged the approach to the Capital?

Jack Engelhard provides examples of everyday living under the vile Biden era. most would fall under the category of treachery. They extend from the border crisis to the tragic blatant loss of American lives in Afghanistan, because of Biden's obvious incompetence. Millions of illegal migrants----"are transported secretly by busses, trains and planes to specific congressional districts----where their votes are intended to make a difference."

And then there are the attempts to "lose" the Hunter Biden story. "Nor is there any interest in finding out what transpires between Hunter Biden and his father Joe Biden when the two travel overseas together and somehow get rich off the Biden name."

The pursuit of justice is an integral part of Judaism. Justice is the recognition of a lawless society being the worst of all curses. In the introduction to his book, "Trump and the Jews", author David Rubin informs readers why, despite President Donald Trump's deep connection with the Jews going back to his childhood, so many Jews actively opposed his presidency. In fact, Rubin produces the answer to this quandary - the Jews who despise him are mostly Leftists.

On pages 118-126, Rubin provides a detailed account of the infamous Charlottesville, Virginia violence consequent to the removal of the statue honoring the Confederate-General Robert E. Lee. The Governor declared a state of emergency as he felt that public safety could not safeguarded without it. This was followed by a man linked to white supremacist groups ramming his car into a crowd of counter-protestors---killing one person and injuring 19. An arrest followed while the police were engaged in attempts at restoring order.

Upon being informed of the situation, President Trump released an official statement. "We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides." Innocent enough? Apparently, not for Trump haters. Accusations of one-sidedness followed leading to Trump having to release a detailed statement. This scenario of unjustly judging Trump as a bigoted leader was to follow him throughout his term of office.

Michael Brown's recommendation of the book: "A powerful defense of the Trump presidency that should be read by every American, and by our allies in the Middle East."

Victor Davis Hanson is a classicist and historian at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University and author of the book "The Second World Wars: How the First Global Conflict was Fought and Won." His book on The Case for Trump" thoroughly explains the historical context which brought Trump to office and why his presidency was necessary to unseat the old established order.

He informs us why his critics despise, rather than just oppose him. Hanson's argument is that Trump effectively established himself as an "abject outsider" who challenged the agendas and assumptions of the political establishment, regardless of party affiliation.

Hanson lays out an argument that "explores the nature of a divided country," exposes the "anemic alternatives" in the Republican Primary and General election, "examines the large themes that framed his political agenda" and assesses the volatility of his Presidency. After reading the book one finds Hanson's argument to be well analyzed and measured. He does not hide from the arguments of the President's critics. He acknowledges "Trump's sins" and addresses why they did not factor more heavily in the election. In a world where so much of our political commentary is sensationalized, Hanson's book is refreshing. Hanson is a Trump supporter and many readers may not be convinced by Hanson's argument, which is understandable, but it is an effective argument nonetheless. The book is a most well thought-out measured argument for what happened in 2016 and why Trump's message resonated with so many Americans and why President Trump rallies the support which he does.

For four years, President Donald Trump was literally hounded as if he was the enemy of the country and driven to distraction. On this very day, an entry on the Internet questioning the hatred directed at Trump will result in a role reversal response. Such is the dominance of an untrusting media.

A full discussion on this important subject relative to 9/11 can be accessed in Lee Harris, "Civilization and its enemies" and "The Suicide of reason" .The reason for the questions and the failure to find answers, said Harris, was that we in the west have forgotten the concept of an enemy.