Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacted with joy to the dissolution of the government following Prime Minister Bennett and Alternate Prime Minister Lapid's decision to dissolve the 24th Knesset.

Netanyahu said: "This is an evening with great news for the masses of citizens in Israel. After a determined struggle by the opposition in the Knesset and the great suffering of the public in Israel, it is clear to everyone that the most failed government in the country's history has ended."

"A government that was dependent on supporters of terrorism, that abandoned the personal security of the citizens of Israel, that raised the cost of living to levels we never saw before, that imposed unnecessary taxes, that endangered the Jewish character of our country - this government is going home," he said.

The former prime minister promised: "My friends and I will form a broad national government headed by the Likud. A government that will take care of you, all Israeli citizens, without exception. A government that will lower taxes, lower prices, will lead Israel to tremendous achievements including expanding the circle of peace. A government that will return the national pride to the citizens of Israel so that you can walk the streets with your head held high. With G-d's help, we will do this and succeed.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid have decided to dissolve the current government and hold new elections. The decision was made after the two exhausted efforts to preserve the current coalition, which has seen numerous crisis in recent months.

The two will submit a bill to this effect for approval by the Knesset next week.

Bennett decided to dissolve the Knesset after a conversation with the Attorney General last Friday about the chaos that will be created if the Judea and Samaria regulations are not passed. "I am not willing to accept blackmail and threats. If I harm the state because of the non-approval of the Judea and Samaria regulations, I will go," Bennett said.

Yair Lapid will become prime minister during the transition period as per the coalition agreement and will greet US President Joe Biden as Israel's premier during his visit to the Jewish State on July 13. Elections for the 25th Knesset will be held in September.