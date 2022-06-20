Nine people were shot, with one dying, in a mass shooting that took place in Harlem early Monday morning.

The NYPD said that multiple shots were fired after 12:30 a.m. on Monday in the East 139th St and 5th Avenue area of Harlem. Emergency services arrived at the scenes and discovered five people shot on a footpath, NYPD Chief Brian McGree said.

One of the victims, a 21-year old male, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Five victims were transported to hospital by ambulance while another four were taken to the hospital by other methods.

The victims included seven men and two women, with gunshot injuries to the body, leg or back, NBC New York reported.

The other eight victims are all in stable condition.

Police found a handgun at the scene but have yet to determine if other firearms were also used.

McGree said that investigators were trying to determine if the victims were attending a gathering of some kind when the shooting began.

Police have not yet arrested anyone and have not released details on whether the shooting was committed by one or more individuals.

The mass shooting ended a Father’s Day full of gun crime in New York City, with a total of at least 17 people shot, according to the New York Post.

“It’s Father’s Day weekend,” Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said early Monday. “It’s a weekend where people were supposed to be able to enjoy themselves with their families.”

“The emboldened individuals responsible for this are exactly who our officers are battling every day to make our city safe,” Sewell added