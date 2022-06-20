For the second time in a week, police forces arrived at Givat Ohavia Monday morning and began evacuating the settlers and destroying the rebuilt buildings, including the Beit Midrash.

However, it soon became clear that this was not "ordinary" demolition, but rather the evacuation of the area for the benefit of Arabs from the nearby village of Zurif, who arrived with the forces and began plowing the hill.

The residents sharply criticized the action, saying: "For almost a year we have been fighting in the field every day to stop the spread of the village of Zurif towards the settlement of Bat Ayin, which works tirelessly to seize land in the area and choke the settlement."

They added that "the Arab takeover around the village of Zurif is being done as part of the Fayyad plan to take over Judea and Samaria, and establish a Palestinian state in that territory."

"These shameful evacuations by the Israeli government and the total alliance with the enemy will be remembered forever," they added.